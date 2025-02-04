Government approved personnel changes in the State Aviation Service and Dnipro RSA: who left and who came

The government has dismissed Ihor Zelinsky, deputy head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, and approved the appointment of two new deputy heads of the Dnipro RSA, Taras Melnychuk, a government representative in parliament, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Ihor Zelinsky from the post of Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine," Melnychuk said.

According to him, the appointment has been agreed upon:

Vladyslav Haivanenko as deputy head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration;

Oleksandr Moskalenko as deputy head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration.

