The genetic code of a genius: scientists are searching for Leonardo da Vinci's DNA in his paintings

Scientists from the "Leonardo da Vinci Project" have applied an innovative approach to unravel the mystery of the genetics of the outstanding Renaissance master. Since no direct remains of the artist have been preserved, researchers are collecting microscopic DNA traces directly from his manuscripts and artworks. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Leonardo had no children, and his probable grave in France was destroyed in the late 18th century. This forced scientists to search for biological material on items the master had touched. A team led by Dr. Norberto Gonzalez-Juarbe from the University of Maryland found that paint on paintings could act as a protective layer, preserving DNA for hundreds of years.

There is a lot of human-derived biological material that can be traced to a sheet of paper or canvas that absorbs it. And if you cover it with paint, something like a protective layer appears on it. – explained co-author of the study Dr. Gonzalez-Juarbe.

Genetic findings and "The Holy Child"

Researchers analyzed the drawing "The Holy Child" and letters from da Vinci's relatives. Using the dry swab method to avoid damaging the artifacts, scientists found:

The male Y-chromosome belonging to haplogroup "E1b1" – it was common in Tuscany at that time.

DNA of an orange tree that could have grown in the gardens of the Medici family.

DNA of a wild boar, whose bristles were used to make brushes in the 15th century.

The goal is to unravel the secret of genius

Scientists hope that compiling Leonardo's full genome will help understand his phenomenal abilities. In particular, there are suggestions that the artist had exceptionally high visual acuity, which allowed him to see details inaccessible to an ordinary person.

Finding out if Leonardo had a biological advantage is a long-term goal. I hope this research will be an important first step towards that. – noted Dr. Charles Lee from the Jackson Laboratory.

Although scientists cannot yet 100% confirm that the found DNA belongs to Leonardo, the developed method opens the way to studying other historical figures through their creative heritage.

