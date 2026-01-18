The genetic code of a genius: scientists are searching for Leonardo da Vinci's DNA in his paintings

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 14216 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 24947 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 22341 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 33829 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 43707 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 37368 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 54447 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29015 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44501 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36387 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of UkraineJanuary 17, 04:25 PM • 9810 views
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport FederationJanuary 17, 04:36 PM • 6604 views
EU concludes historic trade agreement with group of South American countriesJanuary 17, 04:49 PM • 3936 views
Trump imposes tariffs on several European countries over their stance on GreenlandJanuary 17, 05:03 PM • 5022 views
Sybiha urged the IAEA and the world to force Russia to abandon plans to attack nuclear power plantsJanuary 17, 05:44 PM • 4732 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 22697 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 54447 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 31063 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 62710 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 92757 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Javier Milei
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kharkiv
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 20237 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 18096 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 16351 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15860 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 27414 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Truth Social
Spotify

The genetic code of a genius: scientists are searching for Leonardo da Vinci's DNA in his paintings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Scientists from the "Leonardo da Vinci Project" are collecting microscopic traces of DNA from the artist's manuscripts and works. The paint on the paintings could have preserved DNA for hundreds of years.

The genetic code of a genius: scientists are searching for Leonardo da Vinci's DNA in his paintings

Scientists from the "Leonardo da Vinci Project" have applied an innovative approach to unravel the mystery of the genetics of the outstanding Renaissance master. Since no direct remains of the artist have been preserved, researchers are collecting microscopic DNA traces directly from his manuscripts and artworks. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Leonardo had no children, and his probable grave in France was destroyed in the late 18th century. This forced scientists to search for biological material on items the master had touched. A team led by Dr. Norberto Gonzalez-Juarbe from the University of Maryland found that paint on paintings could act as a protective layer, preserving DNA for hundreds of years.

A symbol of love through millennia: a golden Roman ring of fidelity, over 2,000 years old, found in Bulgaria12.01.26, 04:18 • 5469 views

There is a lot of human-derived biological material that can be traced to a sheet of paper or canvas that absorbs it. And if you cover it with paint, something like a protective layer appears on it.

– explained co-author of the study Dr. Gonzalez-Juarbe.

Genetic findings and "The Holy Child"

Researchers analyzed the drawing "The Holy Child" and letters from da Vinci's relatives. Using the dry swab method to avoid damaging the artifacts, scientists found:

  • The male Y-chromosome belonging to haplogroup "E1b1" – it was common in Tuscany at that time.
    • DNA of an orange tree that could have grown in the gardens of the Medici family.
      • DNA of a wild boar, whose bristles were used to make brushes in the 15th century.

        The goal is to unravel the secret of genius

        Scientists hope that compiling Leonardo's full genome will help understand his phenomenal abilities. In particular, there are suggestions that the artist had exceptionally high visual acuity, which allowed him to see details inaccessible to an ordinary person.

        Finding out if Leonardo had a biological advantage is a long-term goal. I hope this research will be an important first step towards that.

        – noted Dr. Charles Lee from the Jackson Laboratory.

        Although scientists cannot yet 100% confirm that the found DNA belongs to Leonardo, the developed method opens the way to studying other historical figures through their creative heritage. 

        Lost 18th-century Spanish mission found in Texas after decades of searching12.01.26, 09:08 • 5420 views

        Stepan Haftko

        CultureTechnologies
        Animals
        Leonardo da Vinci
        Tuscany
        France