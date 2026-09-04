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The General Staff updated Russia's losses over the past day; the number of military personnel and pieces of equipment destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 1,440 Russian military personnel and 1,890 UAVs. The total losses of the Russian army reached 1,493,790 personnel.

The General Staff updated Russia's losses over the past day; the number of military personnel and pieces of equipment destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is known

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 1,440 more military personnel in the war against Ukraine. Russia’s total combat personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,493,790 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Also over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 1 tank, 8 armored combat vehicles, 77 artillery systems, 3 MLRS and 4 air defense systems belonging to Russian forces.

The occupiers also suffered significant losses in unmanned systems—1,890 operational-tactical UAVs were destroyed over the day. In addition, the Russians lost 13 unmanned ground robotic systems.

Ukrainian servicemembers also destroyed 492 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 8 pieces of special equipment.

Overall, since February 24, 2022, Russia, according to the General Staff, has lost 12,325 tanks, 25,272 armored combat vehicles, 49,162 artillery systems, 2,088 MLRS and 1,604 air defense systems. The data is being уточнено.

The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first time04.09.26, 04:16 • 10123 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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