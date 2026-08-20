"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capital

An art project, "The Future Remembers," has started in Kyiv. Every evening until September 1, a light show will be displayed on the Motherland Monument, reports UNN.

Details

"THE FUTURE REMEMBERS" is an audiovisual art installation about creating a future that gains strength through an awareness of the past and a connection to one's roots.

The installation was created for Independence Day and explores the interconnection between the past and the future. The idea unfolds in three parts — Past, Transformation, Future — each with its own visual language: the roots and ornaments of ancient cultures, water and metal as images of cleansing and resilience, and constellations and the flag as symbols of moving forward together. The future does not arise from nothing. It is shaped by today's choices, while the ability to move forward comes from understanding where we came from. An acknowledged past becomes not a burden but a point of support: a source of strength, identity, and resilience. The monument emerges as an image of this connection — the foundation from which movement and growth begin - the statement reads.

The installation's visuals are based on original 3D graphics designed specifically for the monument's shape, proportions, and scale — each animation element is precisely linked to the sculpture's architecture. The projection-mapping solution makes it possible to "bring" the static surface to life: transforming bronze into water, metal, crystal, or a constellation while preserving the recognizable silhouette of the Motherland Monument. The visuals are synchronized with an original musical composition written specifically for the installation's dramaturgy — sound and image develop as a single narrative.

The installation will run every evening from 21/08 to 01/09, from 21:00 to 23:00.