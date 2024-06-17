$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16674 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The former head of the emergency service dismissed by Kiper will sit in the dock

Kyiv • UNN

 42607 views

The former head of an Odesa medical institution, who embezzled more than UAH 900,000 by overpaying for medicines, faces criminal liability.

The former head of the emergency service dismissed by Kiper will sit in the dock

The former head of a municipal medical institution of the Odesa Regional Council, who embezzled more than 900 thousand UAH for the purchase of medical supplies, faces criminal liability under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reported.

Details

The investigation established that in March 2022, without holding a tender, the accused entered into 2 agreements with a supplier for the purchase of medical materials intended to control and prevent bleeding during emergency medical care at a price more than twice the market price.

The overpayment amounted to over UAH 900 thousand. A lawsuit was filed to compensate for the damage caused by the criminal offense. The pre-trial investigation was carried out by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, with operational support provided by the Security Service of Ukraine in Odesa region.

According to UNN, this is Oleksandr Mykhailenko, who was in charge of the "emergency" in 2022-23. He signed contracts for the purchase of hemostatic bandages and compression hemostatic sponges without holding a tender.

In September 2023, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, dismissed Mykhailenko from the oncology clinic. On January 19, 2024, Mikhailenko was notified of suspicion

Kiper became the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration in mid-2023. He called the healthcare sector and restoring order there a priority. Earlier, he changed the leadership of at least five regional medical centers, including the Emergency Center.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

