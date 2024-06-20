The first electric car Ferrari will cost more than 5 500 thousand.

The Italian company Ferrari plans to launch its first electric car at the end of next year: its cost will be at least 5 535,000. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The price of a car exceeds the average selling price of about 350,000 euros. However, it may be larger, because it does not include additional functions and individual features that can increase it by 15-20%.

It is indicated that the automaker is preparing to open a plant in the northern Italian city of Maranella, which will produce this model of electric car and can increase mass production by a third.

They plan to build an additional vehicle assembly line and want to produce gasoline and hybrid cars, as well as new electric cars and components for cars.

Nissan unveiled 4 concept cars for China, including 2 electric cars and 2 hybrids