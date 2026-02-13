Ukrainian skeleton racer Heraskevych prepares for CAS hearing

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/heraskevychvladyslav

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych announced that a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will begin very soon. He reported this on Instagram, according to UNN.

Details

The fight for truth continues. In a few minutes, the hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will begin. I am confident that I did not violate IOC rules, so I consider my disqualification absolutely unlawful. I see all your support - and it inspires me immensely - the post reads.

Recall

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic Code.