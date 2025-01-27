ukenru
The EU will hold an urgent meeting on Ukraine: what will be discussed in Brussels

The EU will hold an urgent meeting on Ukraine: what will be discussed in Brussels

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28143 views

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will consider the situation in Ukraine as the first item on the agenda. The meeting will be held on January 27 under the chairmanship of Kaja Kallas with the participation of Ukrainian Minister Andriy Sybiga.

During the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, January 27, the first thing to be discussed is Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the European Council, UNN reports.

Details

The January meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Brussels under the chairmanship of High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. EU foreign ministers will discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine after an informal exchange of views with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga via videoconference

Recall 

Ukraine's Foreign Minister had a phone conversation with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas. The parties discussed coordination of efforts in Ukraine-EU relations, the Food from Ukraine initiative, and assistance to Syria.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine

