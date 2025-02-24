EU spent more on Russian energy than on aid to Ukraine in 2024 - report

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 17285 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 36521 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 73878 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 44427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109660 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95894 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111889 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116585 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148551 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115115 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

EU spent more on Russian energy than on aid to Ukraine in 2024 - report

EU spent more on Russian energy than on aid to Ukraine in 2024 - report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22684 views

The EU has purchased 21.9 billion euros worth of Russian oil and gas, which exceeds the 18.7 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine. Russia's total income from fossil fuel exports since the beginning of the invasion has reached 847 billion euros.

The European Union has bought 21.9 billion euros worth of Russian oil and gas, according to the Center for Research on Energyand Clean Air (Crea - Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air), UNN reports.

Details

Despite a series of sanctions and the threat posed by dependence on Russian energy resources, in the third year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU's imports of Russian fossil fuels, in particular, remain largely unchanged

- is discussed in the article by Crea.

According to analysts' estimates by Crea, these imports amount to 21.9 billion euros, which is 6% less in value terms, but only 1% less in physical terms, according to the conclusion by the Center for Energy Studies.

Notably, in the third year of the invasion, imports of Russian fossil fuels from the EU exceeded €18.7 billion in financial aid that the EU sent to Ukraine in 2024.

Vaibhav Raghunandan, Crea analyst and co-author of the report, said:

Buying Russian fossil fuels is clearly tantamount to providing financial assistance to the Kremlin and facilitating its invasion

- the expert noted.
Image

Addendum

Russia's total global profit from fossil fuels in the third year of the invasion also reached 242 billion euros and has totaled 847 billion euros since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Image

We also note:

According to Crea, during the week of February 10-16, 2025, Russia exported fossil fuels worth €5.17 billion: €2.07 billion worth of oil, €1.63 billion worth of petroleum products and chemicals, €1.16 billion worth of gas, and €0.31 billion worth of coal.

Image

Recall

Russia uses more than 1000 vessels to circumvent sanctions, which is 17% of the world's oil tanker fleet. The shadow fleet has brought Russia more profit than Ukraine has received in international aid since the beginning of the war.

The EU has announced the adoption of the 16th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The package includes economic and individual restrictive measures.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

