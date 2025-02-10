EU is preparing a new plan for Russia's “shadow fleet”: the OP commented

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41396 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 86850 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116174 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100003 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124671 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102471 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113215 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116830 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158743 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102974 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 91840 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63035 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105718 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99680 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158753 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149081 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181265 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 99680 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105718 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136516 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138325 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166288 views
EU is preparing a new plan for Russia's “shadow fleet”: the OP commented

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29032 views

EU countries are conducting secret negotiations to seize tankers of the Russian “shadow fleet” in the Baltic Sea. Three mechanisms of detention are being considered: environmental threats, piracy and new national legislation.

EU countries are holding confidential discussions on the seizure of Russian oil tankers of the "shadow fleet" operating in the Baltic Sea, Politico reports, citing two EU diplomats and two government officials, UNN writes.

Details

"European countries are conducting behind-the-scenes talks on large-scale seizures of Moscow's oil export tankers in the Baltic Sea," the newspaper writes, citing sources.

In parallel, as indicated, new legislation is being developed to provide legal support for such measures.

Among the proposals under consideration is the use of international law to seize ships for environmental or piracy concerns, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. If those efforts fail, individual countries could act independently by introducing new national laws to seize ships at sea further from shore.

"About 50 percent of the sanctioned trade [of Russian oil supplied by sea] goes through the Gulf of Finland," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna. - "There are environmental threats, there are attacks that we have experienced against our underwater infrastructure.

"Now the question is... what can we do with these ships?" he said. - "We can't block the whole sea, but we can control more... There are many possibilities.

"We are witnessing the fact that... there are some ways out" in Western sanctions against Russia, said Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas. "Therefore, counteracting the shadow fleet would really help to achieve the results that we are not able to achieve because of the sanctions regime," he said.

In addition to the EU's efforts to blacklist 74 shadow fleet tankers, Nordic and Baltic countries are looking for ways to legally seize more Russian-linked vessels, according to officials and diplomats.

The proposals reportedly fall into three categories:

  • Threats to the environment. Many of these older vessels pose significant risks, including oil spills. Authorities can use environmental legislation to detain them.
    • Piracy laws. Ships involved in damage to critical underwater infrastructure, such as severing power or internet cables, may be seized.
      • National legislation - countries can mandate the use of approved insurers for tankers operating in the Baltic, allowing for the detention of vessels that rely on less reliable firms.

        Officials emphasize that these measures will require coordination at the EU level.

        While it would be "impossible" to stop every tanker in the shadow fleet with these measures, one government official said it was "not necessary.

        "Even if we can just slow down [the ships], it will hurt Russia," the official argued. - "Every day is precious - if you combine that with the state of the Russian economy... everything matters.

        Addendum

        In 2022, the EU banned imports of Russian oil and, together with the G7, set price caps on crude oil exports from Russia to limit the Kremlin's revenues after its invasion of Ukraine.

        But Russia has adapted quickly. Relying on dubious insurers, its "shadow fleet" now accounts for about 17 percent of the world's oil tankers, the newspaper writes.

        As a result, "the shadow fleet now transports more than 80 percent of all Russian crude oil," said Isaac Levy, head of the Russian-European think tank Center for Energy and Clean Air Studies.

        Levy emphasized that last year alone, 348 shadow fleet vessels, responsible for 40 percent of Russia's total oil exports, departed from Baltic ports, equivalent to one-third of Moscow's annual defense budget.

        "By not attacking the shadow fleet, [Western allies] are creating a major source of income for Russia," he said, which "generates the incredibly high and growing military costs of the war in Ukraine.

        However, the new plans are said to be "not easy to implement". Maritime law experts warn of possible legal retaliation from Russia, high financial costs and complex logistics. There is also the need to navigate complex global shipping regulations.

        Nevertheless, officials are moving forward, and the three Baltic states are openly discussing legal measures they can take together and in partnership with Brussels.

        "We have to coordinate, we have to agree on how we implement these conventions," Tsakhkna said.

        Ukraine's reaction

        The publication has already been commented on by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

        "This is very important now, because every day of disrupted logistics seriously affects Russia's ability to finance the war," Andriy Yermak, head of the OP, wrote on Telegram.

        Julia Shramko

        EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
        european-unionEuropean Union
        andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
        lithuaniaLithuania
        estoniaEstonia

        Contact us about advertising