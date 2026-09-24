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The EU has imposed sanctions on the former head of RT France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

The EU sanctioned Ksenia Fedorova for manipulating information and interfering in the affairs of other countries. She was accused of spreading pro-Russian narratives.

The EU has imposed sanctions on the former head of RT France
Ksenia Fedorova

On Thursday, EU countries agreed to impose sanctions on Ksenia Fedorova, the former head of the French division of the Russian broadcaster Russia Today (RT), UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The European Union said that sanctions against Fedorova were imposed because of her involvement in information manipulation and interference in the affairs of other countries.

The EU extended sanctions against the Russian Federation but removed oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman from the list — media22.09.26, 17:58 • 26010 views

The statement said that Fedorova "participated in implementing and disseminating RT France’s editorial policy, including pro-Russian narratives in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine."

"Everyone knows" about them: Zelensky’s office voiced a proposal for EU sanctions instead of Friedman and Usmanov24.09.26, 14:49 • 2796 views

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