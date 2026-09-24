The EU has imposed sanctions on the former head of RT France

Ksenia Fedorova

On Thursday, EU countries agreed to impose sanctions on Ksenia Fedorova, the former head of the French division of the Russian broadcaster Russia Today (RT), UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The European Union said that sanctions against Fedorova were imposed because of her involvement in information manipulation and interference in the affairs of other countries.

The EU extended sanctions against the Russian Federation but removed oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman from the list — media

The statement said that Fedorova "participated in implementing and disseminating RT France’s editorial policy, including pro-Russian narratives in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine."

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