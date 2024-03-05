The enemy used insidious tactics: Humeniuk tells details of night attack on Odesa

At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with "shaheds" using insidious tactics, when UAVs maneuvered between residential and industrial areas of the city. Unfortunately, there were some hits, said Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation remains quite complicated. We see that in addition to the front line, the enemy is not leaving the deeper rear regions of the south alone. In particular, last night Odesa region suffered from a powerful drone attack. 18 drones were destroyed by air defense forces. Unfortunately, there was no way to avoid hits. This time, the enemy used the same insidious tactics, when drones maneuvered between residential and industrial areas of the city of one million people. They also maneuvered very powerfully in the suburbs of Odesa - Gumenyuk said.

She added that the hit occurred at a recreational infrastructure facility, which led to the destruction of several buildings and a fire, but "fortunately, because the facility has not been used since the beginning of the invasion, no people were injured.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously reported that the enemy had begun to equip the Shaheda's combat unit with additional shrapnel.

"The finished striking elements look like tungsten balls of the same diameter. The principle of operation is similar to shrapnel artillery shells. At the moment of detonation, the explosive part explodes, scattering small metal fragments (shrapnel) in different directions. The shrapnel scatters and damages objects in the area of impact. Such a cynical "modification" may indicate the enemy's desire to inflict more damage directly on people. The number of ready-made striking elements that the Russians use to equip the Shahed 136 is not enough to significantly destroy structures or buildings. However, such fragments can cause severe injuries to people directly. The balls cover a large area at the moment of departure and can hit any unprotected part of the body," noted Oleksandr Ruvin.

