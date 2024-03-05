The enemy used insidious tactics: Humeniuk tells details of night attack on Odesa

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22827 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 79569 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54907 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 238904 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209422 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225492 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250315 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156211 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371874 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27011 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 79569 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 238904 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191481 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209422 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15252 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23843 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24150 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50865 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58359 views
The enemy used insidious tactics: Humeniuk tells details of night attack on Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111641 views

The enemy used insidious tactics, attacking Odesa at night with "shaheds", maneuvering drones between residential and industrial areas, and striking a recreational facility.

The enemy used insidious tactics: Humeniuk tells details of night attack on Odesa

At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with "shaheds" using insidious tactics, when UAVs maneuvered between residential and industrial areas of the city. Unfortunately, there were some hits, said Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The situation remains quite complicated. We see that in addition to the front line, the enemy is not leaving the deeper rear regions of the south alone. In particular, last night Odesa region suffered from a powerful drone attack. 18 drones were destroyed by air defense forces. Unfortunately, there was no way to avoid hits. This time, the enemy used the same insidious tactics, when drones maneuvered between residential and industrial areas of the city of one million people. They also maneuvered very powerfully in the suburbs of Odesa

- Gumenyuk said.

She added that the hit occurred at a recreational infrastructure facility, which led to the destruction of several buildings and a fire, but "fortunately, because the facility has not been used since the beginning of the invasion, no people were injured.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously reported that the enemy had begun to equip the Shaheda's combat unit with additional shrapnel.

"The finished striking elements look like tungsten balls of the same diameter. The principle of operation is similar to shrapnel artillery shells. At the moment of detonation, the explosive part explodes, scattering small metal fragments (shrapnel) in different directions. The shrapnel scatters and damages objects in the area of impact. Such a cynical "modification" may indicate the enemy's desire to inflict more damage directly on people. The number of ready-made striking elements that the Russians use to equip the Shahed 136 is not enough to significantly destroy structures or buildings. However, such fragments can cause severe injuries to people directly. The balls cover a large area at the moment of departure and can hit any unprotected part of the body," noted Oleksandr Ruvin.

Buildings of a recreational facility in Odesa district were damaged as a result of a Russian attack last night, a fire broke out but was quickly extinguished.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using 22 "Shakhtys". The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 18 attack UAVs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
