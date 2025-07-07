$41.730.01
Publications
Exclusives
The enemy launched 4 strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Recruitment Center: two servicemen were hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Four Russian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Recruitment Center resulted in the hospitalization of two servicemen with moderate injuries. Fourteen civilians were also wounded, and buildings and cars were damaged.

The enemy launched 4 strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Recruitment Center: two servicemen were hospitalized

Today, July 7, Russian troops launched 4 strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP), injuring two servicemen. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCC, writes UNN.

The injured are servicemen of the guard company. These are precisely those who were transferred from combat units based on the conclusions of the military medical commission. These are precisely those who fought against the occupier on the front line. Two servicemen were hospitalized in moderate condition.

- the message states.

In addition, fourteen civilians sustained injuries of varying severity, and private residential buildings and cars were damaged.

We understand why this is happening. This is more of an information attack aimed at mobilization efforts and the emotions of Ukrainian citizens. It is regrettable that in some places, the enemy's actions receive support from Ukrainians themselves. Despite everything, we continue to work – to staff combat units and provide social services to the families of fallen soldiers.

- added the TCC.

Recall,

On July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. As a result of the strikes, the building of the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP and the adjacent territory were damaged, as well as the territory near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCC and SP. It was reported that one serviceman was injured in Zaporizhzhia and three more people in Kharkiv.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ukraine
