The enemy is attacking: which regions of Ukraine are now under threat

The movement of attack drones was recorded in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Air Defense Forces detected the advance of attack UAVs in the airspace over Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

In particular, enemy drones are moving westward over the eastern districts of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. Drones were also spotted moving southwest along the border of Chernihiv and Poltava regions, and in the north of Poltava region, one of the drones was heading south.

In addition, enemy aircraft were spotted in the northern part of Sumy region, where they are moving in a westerly direction, as well as in the northern parts of Cherkasy region, where drones are heading southwest.

Air defense forces are on full alert. Residents of the regions are advised to stay in shelters and not to ignore alarms.

Hostile UAV attack in Kyiv region: two killed