The enemy is attacking: which regions of Ukraine are now under threat

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 39430 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74176 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103890 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107137 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125514 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102712 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130993 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103621 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98969 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 27330 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113931 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 33231 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108403 views
02:39 PM • 39436 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125515 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130993 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153612 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6509 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12711 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108404 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113933 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138932 views
The enemy is attacking: which regions of Ukraine are now under threat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104976 views

Air defense systems detect the movement of enemy attack drones over five regions of Ukraine - Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Cherkasy. The drones are moving in the western and southwestern directions.

The movement of attack drones was recorded in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Air Defense Forces detected the advance of attack UAVs in the airspace over Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Sumy and Cherkasy regions. 

In particular, enemy drones are moving westward over the eastern districts of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. Drones were also spotted moving southwest along the border of Chernihiv and Poltava regions, and in the north of Poltava region, one of the drones was heading south. 

In addition, enemy aircraft were spotted in the northern part of Sumy region, where they are moving in a westerly direction, as well as in the northern parts of Cherkasy region, where drones are heading southwest. 

Air defense forces are on full alert. Residents of the regions are advised to stay in shelters and not to ignore alarms. 

Hostile UAV attack in Kyiv region: two killed24.01.25, 05:40 • 110141 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWarKyiv region
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising