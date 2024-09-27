The enemy is attacking: UAV strike activity spotted in several regions of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 97888 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107071 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172780 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140934 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144929 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112134 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175185 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104776 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 46224 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114591 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 65670 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 72089 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 39246 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172780 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184923 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202473 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191320 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143381 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143230 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147841 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139194 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155997 views
The enemy is attacking: UAV strike activity spotted in several regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56718 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reports the movement of enemy drones in Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions. The UAVs are moving in different directions, including west, south, and northwest.

The activity of attack UAVs has been detected in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, there is an active movement of enemy attack drones over several regions of Ukraine. The following movements have been recorded:

- In the western part of Sumy region, UAVs are moving in western and southern directions.

- In northeastern Poltava region, UAV groups are moving toward Myrhorod.

- In Mykolaiv region, particularly in its western, central, and northern districts, drones are flying to the northwest.

- UAVs are observed moving westward near Ivanivka in Odesa region.

Air Force warns of threat of air strikes in northeast27.09.24, 03:25 • 19628 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine

