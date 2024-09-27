The enemy is attacking: UAV strike activity spotted in several regions of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Air Force reports the movement of enemy drones in Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions. The UAVs are moving in different directions, including west, south, and northwest.
The activity of attack UAVs has been detected in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
According to the information, there is an active movement of enemy attack drones over several regions of Ukraine. The following movements have been recorded:
- In the western part of Sumy region, UAVs are moving in western and southern directions.
- In northeastern Poltava region, UAV groups are moving toward Myrhorod.
- In Mykolaiv region, particularly in its western, central, and northern districts, drones are flying to the northwest.
- UAVs are observed moving westward near Ivanivka in Odesa region.
