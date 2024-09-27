The enemy is attacking: UAV strike activity spotted in several regions of Ukraine

The activity of attack UAVs has been detected in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, there is an active movement of enemy attack drones over several regions of Ukraine. The following movements have been recorded:

- In the western part of Sumy region, UAVs are moving in western and southern directions.

- In northeastern Poltava region, UAV groups are moving toward Myrhorod.

- In Mykolaiv region, particularly in its western, central, and northern districts, drones are flying to the northwest.

- UAVs are observed moving westward near Ivanivka in Odesa region.

