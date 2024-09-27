Air Force warns of threat of air strikes in northeast
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reports enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast. There is a threat of air strikes on the frontline areas.
The threat of the use of aviation munitions for the frontline regions has been recorded . This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention!
Enemy tactical aviation activity in the northeast!
There is a threat of aviation munitions being used in the frontline areas
