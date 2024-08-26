The enemy is attacking: Threat of a ballistic missile strike from the northeast, explosions in three cities
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast. According to Suspilne, explosions were heard in Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson.
According to Suspilne TV, explosions occurred in Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson.
