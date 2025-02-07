The enemy is attacking Sumy region: 285 explosions and damaged houses in 12 communities

Enemy troops carried out massive attacks in the Sumy region, where 136 attacks were recorded, causing 285 explosions. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

The settlements of 12 communities in the region came under enemy fire.

The Krasnopilska and Velykopysarivska communities suffered the most. FPV drone strikes, the dropping of explosive devices from drones, artillery and mortar attacks were recorded here. The Velykopysarivska community was also attacked from helicopters.

A rocket attack was recorded in the Yunakivska community, as well as attacks with tank shells, FPV drones and artillery. Private houses were damaged as a result of the attack.

Seredina-Budska community was subjected to the most intense fire: mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and kamikaze drones were used. At least seven residential buildings were damaged.

In Okhtyrka community, four households were damaged as a result of a drone crash.

The Khotyn, Bilopil, Novoslobid, Esman, Putivl, Shalyhyn and Miropil communities were also attacked. The enemy was actively using drones to drop explosives, as well as artillery and mortar attacks.

Enemy drone crashes in Sumy region, damages private houses - RMA