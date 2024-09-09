The enemy is attacking: Launches of anti-aircraft missiles in Chernihiv region are recorded
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of enemy launches of guided aerial bombs (UABs) at Chernihiv region.
Enemy launches of the anti-aircraft missiles in Chernihiv region have been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Enemy aircraft are active in the east and northeast9/9/24, 4:25 AM • 26260 views
An air raid alarm sounds in the region.