The enemy is attacking in 10 directions: The General Staff informs how many attacks have been repelled and where the enemy is trying to activate
The occupiers carried out 20 attacks in the Pokrovsk and 13 in the Toretsk directions. In the Lyman and Siversk directions, the enemy has also intensified, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting defensive battles.
Hot in Donetsk region: in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted to advance 13 times; in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched attacks 20 times. Fighting continues in the Kramatorsk direction.
Reports UNN citing General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion.
Hostilities in the Lyman direction have intensified. The enemy has increased the number of attacks to nine. The enemy attacked near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Novolyubivka, Myrne, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka, with 11 battles currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the occupiers have already conducted 18 attacks today. The occupiers' units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and towards Serebrianka.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk. In addition, the enemy carried out airstrikes with guided bombs in the areas of the settlements of Borova and Kozacha Lopan.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance to our positions three times during the day in the areas of Lozova, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders are repelling the enemy's attack, with three clashes already concluded, the enemy is conducting active operations in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and towards Stupochky and Bilya Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted to advance 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachne. Currently, six clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy initiated clashes of varying intensity 20 times. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Ulakly. Currently, three clashes are still ongoing. The occupiers' aviation struck with KABs in Pokrovsk, Nadiivka, Odradne, and Zviriv.
It is also reported about an attack in the Novopavlivsk direction - Ukrainian defenders repelled it near Skudne.
In the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Novopillia and Pryvilne, two clashes have currently concluded, while four enemy attacks are still ongoing. The settlements of Huliaipole and Shevchenko were subjected to airstrikes with KABs and unguided rockets.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced three times near Stepove and Shcherbaky, with one battle still ongoing. Novaandriivka was hit by NARs.
In the Dnipro direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks, with six clashes still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 12 airstrikes, dropping 13 KABs, and also conducted 257 artillery shellings, including ten from a multiple launch rocket system.
In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation. Ukrainian forces are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.
In the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community, as a result of an attack by a Russian drone, two civilians - a man and a woman - were killed. Another man sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.
