The enemy is attacking in 10 directions: The General Staff informs how many attacks have been repelled and where the enemy is trying to activate

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18195 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109968 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170637 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107449 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343872 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173854 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145086 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124922 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
1m/s
60%
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
The enemy is attacking in 10 directions: The General Staff informs how many attacks have been repelled and where the enemy is trying to activate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31305 views

The occupiers carried out 20 attacks in the Pokrovsk and 13 in the Toretsk directions. In the Lyman and Siversk directions, the enemy has also intensified, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting defensive battles.

The enemy is attacking in 10 directions: The General Staff informs how many attacks have been repelled and where the enemy is trying to activate

Hot in Donetsk region: in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted to advance 13 times; in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched attacks 20 times. Fighting continues in the Kramatorsk direction.

Reports UNN citing General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operational information as of 16:00 on 09.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion.

Hostilities in the Lyman direction have intensified. The enemy has increased the number of attacks to nine. The enemy attacked near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Novolyubivka, Myrne, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka, with 11 battles currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the occupiers have already conducted 18 attacks today. The occupiers' units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and towards Serebrianka.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk. In addition, the enemy carried out airstrikes with guided bombs in the areas of the settlements of Borova and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance to our positions three times during the day in the areas of Lozova, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove.    

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders are repelling the enemy's attack, with three clashes already concluded, the enemy is conducting active operations in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and towards Stupochky and Bilya Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted to advance 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachne. Currently, six clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy initiated clashes of varying intensity 20 times. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Ulakly. Currently, three clashes are still ongoing. The occupiers' aviation struck with KABs in Pokrovsk, Nadiivka, Odradne, and Zviriv.

It is also reported about an attack in the Novopavlivsk direction - Ukrainian defenders repelled it near Skudne.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Novopillia and Pryvilne, two clashes have currently concluded, while four enemy attacks are still ongoing. The settlements of Huliaipole and Shevchenko were subjected to airstrikes with KABs and unguided rockets.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced three times near Stepove and Shcherbaky, with one battle still ongoing. Novaandriivka was hit by NARs.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks, with six clashes still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 12 airstrikes, dropping 13 KABs, and also conducted 257 artillery shellings, including ten from a multiple launch rocket system.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation. Ukrainian forces are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

- reports the General Staff.

Reminder

In the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community, as a result of an attack by a Russian drone, two civilians - a man and a woman - were killed. Another man sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Pokrovsk and Kursk directions at the epicenter of hostilities - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front08.03.25, 23:14 • 61524 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
