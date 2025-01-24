The enemy has moved forward: DeepState updated the map of hostilities
Kyiv • UNN
According to the DeepState OSINT project, Russian troops advanced in the area of Velyka Novosilka, Dachne, Udachne and other settlements. An updated map of the fighting showed changes as of 03:10.
Russians have advanced near a number of settlements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical OSINT project DeepState in Telegram.
Details
DeepState analysts updated the map of hostilities at 03:10.
The enemy advanced in Velyka Novosilka, near Dachne, Udachne, Novoyelizavetivka, Makiivka Tabaivka and Zakhidne
