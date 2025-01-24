The enemy has moved forward: DeepState updated the map of hostilities

Russians have advanced near a number of settlements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical OSINT project DeepState in Telegram.

Details

DeepState analysts updated the map of hostilities at 03:10.

The enemy advanced in Velyka Novosilka, near Dachne, Udachne, Novoyelizavetivka, Makiivka Tabaivka and Zakhidne - the post says.

