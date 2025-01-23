ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100014 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101516 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109473 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112213 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133384 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104134 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136669 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113463 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117009 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121088 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 71538 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 115975 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 43906 views
02:48 PM • 43990 views
02:39 PM • 100014 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133384 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136669 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 168110 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 157797 views
03:20 PM • 32121 views
02:48 PM • 43990 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 115975 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 121088 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 140702 views
Russians seize another settlement in Donetsk region - DeepState

Russians seize another settlement in Donetsk region - DeepState

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39114 views

After a month of defense and two weeks in the encirclement, the 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade was forced to leave Novovasylivka. The enemy, consisting of units of the 27th mechanized brigade and special forces, continued to attack Uspenivka.

The defensive operation in Novovasylivka is over because the village is occupied by the enemy. This is reported by the Ukrainian analytical OSINT project DeepState, UNN reports.

Details

According to the project, after the occupation of this settlement, the Russians continued their assault on neighboring Uspenivka.

Image

It is noted that the 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade held back almost an entire enemy division for more than a month in difficult conditions, and for the last two weeks in complete encirclement.

The enemy forces that carried out the assault on Novovasylivka consisted mainly of units of the 27th MD, namely 433rd Infantry, 506th Infantry, and 907th Infantry. The 71st Special Forces battalion and groups of the 24th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces were sent to reinforce them. The manning of each enemy unit was 92% or more. For your information, one of the regiments was recuperating in Avdiivka and recovered all its losses in 10 days

- the project says in its post.

DeepState reports that in Novovasylivka they managed to hold back the enemy and gain time. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also have many dead, but the Russians have much more. 

"The enemy is continuing its assault on Uspenivka," the project analysts added.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky , spoke about the successful offensive in the Kursk region of Russia. According to him, this operation greatly motivated the military and gave hope for further offensives.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi

