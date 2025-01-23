Russians seize another settlement in Donetsk region - DeepState

The defensive operation in Novovasylivka is over because the village is occupied by the enemy. This is reported by the Ukrainian analytical OSINT project DeepState, UNN reports.

According to the project, after the occupation of this settlement, the Russians continued their assault on neighboring Uspenivka.

It is noted that the 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade held back almost an entire enemy division for more than a month in difficult conditions, and for the last two weeks in complete encirclement.

The enemy forces that carried out the assault on Novovasylivka consisted mainly of units of the 27th MD, namely 433rd Infantry, 506th Infantry, and 907th Infantry. The 71st Special Forces battalion and groups of the 24th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces were sent to reinforce them. The manning of each enemy unit was 92% or more. For your information, one of the regiments was recuperating in Avdiivka and recovered all its losses in 10 days - the project says in its post.

DeepState reports that in Novovasylivka they managed to hold back the enemy and gain time. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also have many dead, but the Russians have much more.

"The enemy is continuing its assault on Uspenivka," the project analysts added.

