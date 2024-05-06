The Enemy Attacks: Enemy Tactical Aviation Activity in the Sea of Azov
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy tactical aviation is active in the Sea of Azov, which poses a threat of air strikes.
The activity of enemy tactical aviation in the waters of the Azov Sea has been recorded . This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention!
Enemy tactical aircraft activity in the Sea of Azov is observed!
Threat of use of aviation munitions
