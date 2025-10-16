The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 61 times: active battles in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 61 times at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders twice. Enemy aircraft carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 16 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also carried out 118 shellings, including 19 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military personnel repelled seven enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and in the direction of Kolodyazne, Bologivka, Kutkivka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked seven times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Bohuslavka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units are repelling two attacks in the directions of the settlements of Druzhlyubivka and Lyman.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 18 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Filiya, and in the direction of Bilytske and Balagan. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 13 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance 13 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Novokhatske, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Novomykolaivka, and Novohryhorivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers.

In the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Huliaipole directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

