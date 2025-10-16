The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 61 times: active battles in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
12:39 PM • 14579 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 22635 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 35009 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 57070 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 20662 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 37823 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 29765 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25139 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 35096 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 55208 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2m/s
57%
754mm
Popular news
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEKOctober 16, 06:15 AM • 43234 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 49888 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 29991 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 30068 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudspersonOctober 16, 08:51 AM • 14466 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 14593 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 57089 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 30181 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 50006 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 66296 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Irakli Kobakhidze
Actual places
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
State Border of Ukraine
United States
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 31942 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 80773 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 58627 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 60828 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 65784 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31
The New York Times

The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 61 times: active battles in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

61 enemy attacks have been recorded at the front, 18 of them in the Pokrovsk direction and 13 in the Oleksandrivka direction. Ukrainian defenders are repelling assaults, and battles are ongoing in several areas.

The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 61 times: active battles in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 61 times at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders twice. Enemy aircraft carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 16 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also carried out 118 shellings, including 19 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military personnel repelled seven enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and in the direction of Kolodyazne, Bologivka, Kutkivka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked seven times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Bohuslavka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units are repelling two attacks in the directions of the settlements of Druzhlyubivka and Lyman.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 18 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Filiya, and in the direction of Bilytske and Balagan. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 13 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance 13 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Novokhatske, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Novomykolaivka, and Novohryhorivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers.

In the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Huliaipole directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs will no longer help the enemy in the war against Ukraine: General Staff - on Russian losses per day16.10.25, 07:24 • 4936 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Ukraine