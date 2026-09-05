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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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The enemy attacked the "Kametstal" enterprise; there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

The Russian army struck the Metinvest enterprise "Kametstal." Five people were killed, and another four employees were injured.

The enemy attacked the "Kametstal" enterprise; there are dead and wounded

The Russian army attacked Metinvest's "Kametstal"; there are fatalities and injuries, UNN reports, citing DTEK.

The enemy struck Metinvest's "Kametstal." Five people were killed. Four more employees were injured 

- the statement said.

Russia launched a massive attack on a DTEK thermal power plant, and the plant halted generation.18.08.26, 21:33 • 6457 views

The company expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed, as well as to all colleagues at Metinvest.

Russia attacked a gas production facility, operations at the facility in the Poltava region have been halted - DTEK22.08.26, 20:14 • 3442 views

Antonina Tumanova

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