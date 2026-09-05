The enemy attacked the "Kametstal" enterprise; there are dead and wounded

The Russian army attacked Metinvest's "Kametstal"; there are fatalities and injuries, UNN reports, citing DTEK.

The enemy struck Metinvest's "Kametstal." Five people were killed. Four more employees were injured - the statement said.

Russia launched a massive attack on a DTEK thermal power plant, and the plant halted generation.

The company expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed, as well as to all colleagues at Metinvest.

Russia attacked a gas production facility, operations at the facility in the Poltava region have been halted - DTEK