The enemy attacked the "Kametstal" enterprise; there are dead and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck the Metinvest enterprise "Kametstal." Five people were killed, and another four employees were injured.
The Russian army attacked Metinvest's "Kametstal"; there are fatalities and injuries, UNN reports, citing DTEK.
The enemy struck Metinvest's "Kametstal." Five people were killed. Four more employees were injured
Russia launched a massive attack on a DTEK thermal power plant, and the plant halted generation.18.08.26, 21:33 • 6457 views
The company expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed, as well as to all colleagues at Metinvest.
Russia attacked a gas production facility, operations at the facility in the Poltava region have been halted - DTEK22.08.26, 20:14 • 3442 views