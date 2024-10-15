Enemy attacked Kyiv region with drones at night: air defense was activated, the wreckage fell outside of settlements
Kyiv • UNN
During a nighttime alert in Kyiv region, air defense forces destroyed enemy UAVs. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, and the wreckage fell outside of populated areas.
During a nighttime alert in Kyiv region, air defense forces destroyed enemy drones, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure as a result of the Russian attack, the debris fell outside of settlements, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.
Another nighttime alert, lasting almost two hours, was announced due to an attack on Kyiv region by enemy UAVs. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Targets destroyed. No hits to critical and residential infrastructure were made. There were no casualties. The fall of the wreckage of the downed enemy targets is recorded in open areas outside of populated areas
According to him, the operational groups continue to work to identify the consequences of the enemy attack.
12 out of 17 drones were shot down in the sky over Ukraine. Enemy fired 7 missiles at Mykolaiv region15.10.24, 08:35 • 22247 views