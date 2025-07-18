The enemy attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: 12 people wounded, private homes and administrative buildings damaged

On July 18, Russian troops shelled four districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring 12. Damage has been reported. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

In Kamianske district, according to updated information, 12 people were injured. Two people, unfortunately, died, - the report says.

Pavlohrad district was also attacked by UAVs again. A man was injured. There is damage to the territory of a transport enterprise. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

Explosions also rang out in Nikopol region. The aggressor directed drones there, shelling with artillery. He terrorized Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka communities.

5 private houses, an outbuilding, a garage, and a car were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were affected.

In Mezhova community of Synelnykove district, the enemy hit with an FPV drone. A private house caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

