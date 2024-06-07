The election of the new head of the European Commission is scheduled for July 18

The new head of the European Commission in the European Parliament is scheduled to be elected on July 18. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

details

These elections will be held two days after MEPs elect their president. The main candidate for the post of head of the European Commission is its current head Ursula von der Leyen the publication

To get this position, she must get the support of a qualified majority of EU leaders, and then enlist the votes of at least 361 of the 720 MEPs.

The European Parliament can only vote when the majority of EU heads of state and government officially nominate a candidate. According to the newspaper, this may happen at a meeting of the European Council on June 27 and 28. Further, the discussion will move on to the political groups of the European Parliament, which in this scenario will end on July 11.

