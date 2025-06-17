The Educational Ombudsman has proposed amending the law to protect teachers from violence

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50340 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110255 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107582 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161857 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147815 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150206 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126928 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106048 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178505 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83291 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
6.3m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualtiesJune 17, 05:19 AM • 85427 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 78475 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in NyvkyJune 17, 06:45 AM • 126993 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. 08:28 AM • 56386 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 27940 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 248081 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 273414 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 296692 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 367774 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 420789 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 81215 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 96018 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 157884 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117843 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78761 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Educational Ombudsman has proposed amending the law to protect teachers from violence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

Nadiia Leshchyk is initiating changes to the Law "On Education" to protect teachers from bullying. It is proposed to develop a standard provision with clear algorithms of actions in case of violations.

The Educational Ombudsman has proposed amending the law to protect teachers from violence

Educational ombudswoman Nadia Leshchyk has initiated amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Education" to introduce a legal mechanism to protect teachers from violence and bullying. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message on Leshchyk's Telegram channel.

As I recently emphasized, within the framework of legislative changes, the Ministry of Social Policy has developed a number of regulatory documents to protect children from violence and abuse. But the problem is that due to inconsistencies in the legislation, teachers may be left without proper mechanisms to protect against bullying 

– wrote the educational ombudswoman.

Leshchyk noted that the issue of protecting teachers needs to be regulated at the government level.

Therefore, I proposed to consider and advocate further the issue of amending the Law of Ukraine "On Education" regarding the development of a Model Regulation on the Protection of the Rights of Pedagogical Workers, which may be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine 

– the message says.

She also explained that the document should contain specific instructions in case of violation of discipline by students.

The document proposes to provide, in particular, clear algorithms of actions in case of violation of the rules of conduct by students (this may also manifest itself in the form of unacceptable behavior towards the teacher) 

– Leshchyk noted.

Additionally

The educational ombudswoman stressed that the problem of violence in schools is gaining momentum.

During the 2024–2025 academic year, I observe frequent cases of violence and abuse in educational institutions between different participants in the educational process: both against children and against teachers 

– she said.

Leshchyk also cited examples of international studies that confirm the global trend.

The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year24.04.25, 14:34 • 7044 views

Global trends also indicate an increase in violence in educational institutions, including bullying of teachers. This is confirmed by survey data and research from various countries. Germany, 2025 survey: 60% of school principals surveyed reported that physical and psychological violence in their schools has increased in the last five years. Two-thirds of school principals reported cases of verbal abuse, threats, insults, or bullying of teachers. France, Senate Investigative Mission study in 2024: teachers feel increasingly afraid while performing their professional duties. 58,500 teachers reported being threatened, 17,200 reported being intentionally pushed or subjected to violence, and 900 reported being threatened with weapons. Finland, 2019 study: one in ten teachers has experienced violence at work

– she wrote.

According to Leshchyk, the problem of teacher protection is relevant in different countries and their experience is different.

Some countries are already tightening legislation and developing recommendations for the protection of teachers in the performance of their professional duties (for example, France), or are considering strengthening measures to protect teachers, because they believe that such measures are not enough (Germany), and some countries have long had such policies, such as the United States. Also, educational institutions develop internal policies to protect teachers and resolve conflicts between participants in the educational process 

– added the educational ombudswoman.

Reference

The educational ombudsman is an official who ensures compliance with the rights and legitimate interests of participants in the educational process in Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the appointment of Nadia Leshchyk as the educational ombudsman of Ukraine on November 1, 2024.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsEducation
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Finland
France
Germany
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9