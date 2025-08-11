The DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 24 children take a step towards recovery in July

In July, 24 children with severe diagnoses received rehabilitation thanks to the support of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedka, writes UNN.

"Planned comprehensive rehabilitation of a child is not just a set of medical services or courses of classes with various highly specialized specialists. First of all, it is a chance! A chance to restore movement and development to the body, words to the voice, and joy to childhood. These are steps that children learn to take again. These are new skills that are formed despite the pain. This is the parents' faith that tomorrow their child will feel better. Thanks to your support, 24 wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange completed rehabilitation courses during July," the Charity Exchange reported.

DobroDiy added that the families of their wards independently choose rehabilitation facilities. For the Charity Exchange, the main factor when choosing a center is the possibility of official cooperation and the availability of all permits from contractors.

Their doors were opened for the small wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange by:

We are grateful to everyone who makes the treatment, recovery, and development of seriously ill children and adolescents possible! Every contribution is a chance for another child to start moving forward on a difficult path - noted in "DobroDiy".

You can join the projects of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange by following the link - https://248.dp.ua/projects.

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange celebrated its 11th anniversary on August 1. During this time, more than 2,100 projects have been implemented for a total of over UAH 166.5 million, of which UAH 93.35 million was directed to the Defense Forces, and over UAH 44.2 million was directed to help seriously ill children and adolescents.