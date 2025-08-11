$41.390.07
04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
The DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 24 children take a step towards recovery in July

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

During July, 24 wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange underwent rehabilitation courses. Families independently chose rehabilitation facilities, and DobroDiy checked for the availability of permits.

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 24 children take a step towards recovery in July

In July, 24 children with severe diagnoses received rehabilitation thanks to the support of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedka, writes UNN.

"Planned comprehensive rehabilitation of a child is not just a set of medical services or courses of classes with various highly specialized specialists. First of all, it is a chance! A chance to restore movement and development to the body, words to the voice, and joy to childhood. These are steps that children learn to take again. These are new skills that are formed despite the pain. This is the parents' faith that tomorrow their child will feel better. Thanks to your support, 24 wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange completed rehabilitation courses during July," the Charity Exchange reported.

DobroDiy added that the families of their wards independently choose rehabilitation facilities. For the Charity Exchange, the main factor when choosing a center is the possibility of official cooperation and the availability of all permits from contractors.

Their doors were opened for the small wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange by:

We are grateful to everyone who makes the treatment, recovery, and development of seriously ill children and adolescents possible! Every contribution is a chance for another child to start moving forward on a difficult path

- noted in "DobroDiy".

You can join the projects of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange by following the link - https://248.dp.ua/projects.

Recall

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange celebrated its 11th anniversary on August 1. During this time, more than 2,100 projects have been implemented for a total of over UAH 166.5 million, of which UAH 93.35 million was directed to the Defense Forces, and over UAH 44.2 million was directed to help seriously ill children and adolescents.

Lilia Podolyak

Society