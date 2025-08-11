The DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 24 children take a step towards recovery in July
Kyiv • UNN
During July, 24 wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange underwent rehabilitation courses. Families independently chose rehabilitation facilities, and DobroDiy checked for the availability of permits.
"Planned comprehensive rehabilitation of a child is not just a set of medical services or courses of classes with various highly specialized specialists. First of all, it is a chance! A chance to restore movement and development to the body, words to the voice, and joy to childhood. These are steps that children learn to take again. These are new skills that are formed despite the pain. This is the parents' faith that tomorrow their child will feel better. Thanks to your support, 24 wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange completed rehabilitation courses during July," the Charity Exchange reported.
DobroDiy added that the families of their wards independently choose rehabilitation facilities. For the Charity Exchange, the main factor when choosing a center is the possibility of official cooperation and the availability of all permits from contractors.
Their doors were opened for the small wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange by:
- Educational and correctional center "TIM" for Karolina Melnychuk
- International Center for Rehabilitation and Neurophysiology for Ivan Bushmin and Timur Baglai
- Dnipro City NGO "Sports Club "Meteor" for Artem Herasymenko
- Rehabilitation complex "Agape Ukraine" for Vadym Zinevych
- Anastasia Somova Diagnostic and Correctional Center for Matvii Terentiev
- Ioanniv Center for Artem Kirnos
- Correctional and rehabilitation center "Body & Brain" for Danylo and Daria Bazan, Zlata Miakshyna and Anastasia Figol
- Speech therapy center "Tili Mili Triamdiia" for Myroslava Chelombytko
- Medical center "Space clinic" for Yehor Kucheruk
- International Rehabilitation Clinic Kozyavkin for Ivan Latyhovskyi, Valeriia and Denys Sviatkovskyi – https://248.dp.ua/projects/1740 and Maksym Seneta
- Rehabilitation center "Cortex" for Polina Machikhina
- Rehabilitation center "Future" for Vladyslav Redka
- Center "Space of Rehabilitation Dyvo" for Hordii Klymov
- Child Rehabilitation Center "Victoria" for Marianna Chorna
- Hippotherapy Center "Rostok Zhyttia" for Artem Balakhonov
- Rehabilitation and Neurotherapy Center "A.KID" for Emiliia Snisarevska
- Physical Rehabilitation Center "Step by Step to the Goal" for Mark Ivanov
We are grateful to everyone who makes the treatment, recovery, and development of seriously ill children and adolescents possible! Every contribution is a chance for another child to start moving forward on a difficult path
You can join the projects of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange by following the link - https://248.dp.ua/projects.
The DobroDiy Charity Exchange celebrated its 11th anniversary on August 1. During this time, more than 2,100 projects have been implemented for a total of over UAH 166.5 million, of which UAH 93.35 million was directed to the Defense Forces, and over UAH 44.2 million was directed to help seriously ill children and adolescents.