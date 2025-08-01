The DobroDiy Charity Exchange has implemented 2100 projects worth UAH 166 million over 11 years of operation

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy", founded by Olena and Yulia Soyedka, celebrates its 11th anniversary. During this time, the philanthropists managed to implement over 2100 charitable projects totaling over UAH 166.5 million, writes UNN.

11 years ago, the unstoppable energy of Olena and Yulia (Sosedok – ed.) gave impetus to the realization of an idea, whose name is the Charity Exchange "DobroDiy". This week we gratefully accept congratulations! Your sincere donation to support our activities will be the best greeting on the founding day of a small but proud team of stubborn Ukrainians with fiery hearts who know a little about white magic: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5KeqFMTiye - reported the Charity Exchange.

During its existence, "DobroDiy" has implemented 2100 charitable projects.

It so happened historically that our organization did not find peaceful times in Ukraine — we always worked simultaneously in several directions and always "with an eye to the wind", reacting to the demands of the present - noted the Charity Exchange "DobroDiy".

Philanthropists support Ukrainian military personnel, seriously ill children, medical institutions, and social initiatives.

In 11 years of its existence, "DobroDiy" has provided assistance:

· To the Defense Forces of Ukraine — for UAH 93,350,000;

· to seriously ill children and adolescents — for UAH 44,230,000;

· to medical institutions — for UAH 14,660,000.

UAH 14,320,000 was allocated for humanitarian initiatives and social projects.

"DobroDiy" notes that their main focus is currently on helping seriously ill children, as philanthropists believe that supporting such children unites Ukrainians in difficult times.

We continue to work not thanks to, but in spite of — not expecting any special privileges from the Universe. Our priority now is to help little Ukrainians with serious diagnoses. We sincerely believe that the desire to make the lives of children in difficult circumstances better is one of the things that unites caring people of our long-suffering country - noted the philanthropists.

