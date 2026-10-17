"Hit took place on Russia's territory": serviceman reveals how the latest Mi-28NM was struck

Strike on an Mi-28NM. Screenshot from a video by the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade

Ukrainian military personnel struck the latest Russian Mi-28NM attack helicopter with an anti-aircraft FPV drone, the Joint Forces Group reported on October 15. The details of the strike on the enemy helicopter on the territory of the Russian Federation were provided by the senior sergeant of the UAV-interceptor battery of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade, call sign "Hector," on air on Suspilne on October 17, UNN writes.

Details

"This strike became possible only because there was close cooperation with adjacent units, which provided us with clear signals about the enemy aircraft's approach, as well as thorough planning by the division and perseverance. We believed that we would do it. There was no one to ask, because there are only a few units capable of striking an enemy helicopter. To some extent, we had to improvise," the serviceman said.

According to him, a VB 140 "Blyskavka" was used as the weapon. "We modified it because the destruction took place on the territory of the Russian Federation, where the standard electronic warfare system is quite powerful and does not allow anyone to fly there," "Hector" said.

The 115th Brigade also reported on its page about "the enemy Mi-28 NM being taken out." "The result of the jewel-like work of the pilots of the "Prybultsi" anti-aircraft missile and artillery division is the striking of the latest modernized Russian attack helicopter. The anti-aircraft FPV drone intercepted the aircraft in midair, leaving neither the equipment nor the crew any chance," the brigade stated.