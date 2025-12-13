The GUR showed exclusive footage of the assault in the Pokrovsk direction

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of assault operations by HUR special forces in the Pokrovsk direction in November, when the tactical situation was improved as a result of the assault, writes UNN.

Details

"Pokrovsk direction - exclusive footage of assault operations by HUR special forces. Assault on a building where Russian invaders were entrenched, clearing trenches, shooting down an enemy drone, precise work of FPV operators, medical assistance to the wounded," reads the caption to the video of the combat work of the soldiers of the "6th Special Operations Detachment" as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is reported that the video shows "episodes of an operation carried out in November 2025 in the Pokrovsk direction of the front, in which HUR special units participated."

"As a result of the assault and clearing of certain sections of the front, the tactical position of the units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, which are holding the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, was improved," the HUR statement said.

Syrskyi on Pokrovsk direction: Russia is trying to increase pressure on defensive positions, transferring additional reserves