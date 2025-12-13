The GUR showed exclusive footage of the assault in the Pokrovsk direction

$42.270.00
December 13, 01:49 AM • 12054 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 24761 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 31095 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 29173 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 33829 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 39496 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 44442 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 51406 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 39689 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24963 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargo
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting Jesus
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attack
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 44442 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 51406 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in US
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
The GUR showed exclusive footage of the assault in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published footage of assault operations by special forces in the Pokrovsk direction in November 2025. The operation improved the tactical position of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The GUR showed exclusive footage of the assault in the Pokrovsk direction

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of assault operations by HUR special forces in the Pokrovsk direction in November, when the tactical situation was improved as a result of the assault, writes UNN.

Details

"Pokrovsk direction - exclusive footage of assault operations by HUR special forces. Assault on a building where Russian invaders were entrenched, clearing trenches, shooting down an enemy drone, precise work of FPV operators, medical assistance to the wounded," reads the caption to the video of the combat work of the soldiers of the "6th Special Operations Detachment" as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is reported that the video shows "episodes of an operation carried out in November 2025 in the Pokrovsk direction of the front, in which HUR special units participated."

"As a result of the assault and clearing of certain sections of the front, the tactical position of the units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, which are holding the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, was improved," the HUR statement said.

Syrskyi on Pokrovsk direction: Russia is trying to increase pressure on defensive positions, transferring additional reserves13.12.25, 09:39 • 1288 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine