In Kyiv, the bodies of 10 more victims, including a 2-year-old child, were recovered from under the rubble.

Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Countries without a trade agreement will receive a message from the US by midnight - White HouseJuly 31, 07:00 PM • 3648 views
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - RubioJuly 31, 07:21 PM • 14742 views
In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - RubioJuly 31, 07:50 PM • 4062 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive11:38 PM • 11361 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 4372 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 30756 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 205318 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 11593 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 30756 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 134595 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 195281 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 250350 views
In Kyiv, the bodies of 10 more victims, including a 2-year-old child, were recovered from under the rubble.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

In Kyiv, the bodies of 10 more victims, including a 2-year-old child, were recovered from under the rubble of a residential building. The total number of victims of the Russian strike has risen to 26 people, 3 of whom are children.

In Kyiv, the bodies of 10 more victims, including a 2-year-old child, were recovered from under the rubble.

In Kyiv, during the night, the bodies of 10 more dead, including a 2-year-old child, were recovered from under the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Kyiv: during the night and morning, rescuers recovered 10 bodies from under the rubble of a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, including a 2-year-old child. Thus, the number of victims of the Russian strike on the capital on the night of July 31 increased to 26 people, 3 of whom are children.

- the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service, 159 people were injured, 16 of them children.

It is noted that SES psychologists provided assistance to 112 people.

According to rescuers, more than 2000 tons of debris have been removed from the work site. 180 rescuers and 60 units of equipment are involved in the aftermath liquidation.

Work continues.

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including reactive "Shaheds", and then by missiles.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation31.07.25, 16:16 • 3106 views

Vita Zelenetska

