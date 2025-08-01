In Kyiv, the bodies of 10 more victims, including a 2-year-old child, were recovered from under the rubble.

In Kyiv, during the night, the bodies of 10 more dead, including a 2-year-old child, were recovered from under the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Kyiv: during the night and morning, rescuers recovered 10 bodies from under the rubble of a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, including a 2-year-old child. Thus, the number of victims of the Russian strike on the capital on the night of July 31 increased to 26 people, 3 of whom are children. - the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service, 159 people were injured, 16 of them children.

It is noted that SES psychologists provided assistance to 112 people.

According to rescuers, more than 2000 tons of debris have been removed from the work site. 180 rescuers and 60 units of equipment are involved in the aftermath liquidation.

Work continues.

Recall

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including reactive "Shaheds", and then by missiles.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation