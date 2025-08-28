Death toll from the Russian strike on the capital continues to rise: already 17 victims

The number of fatalities from Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28 has increased to 17, and debris removal continues, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

17 dead. Rescuers continue to clear debris in Darnytskyi district. - wrote Tkachenko.

According to him, in the capital "33 locations with consequences, rescuers involved in 18." "We have an anti-record - damage in all districts of the city," Tkachenko stated .

According to the State Emergency Service, psychologists provided assistance to 115 victims.

Firefighting helicopters involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv: new photos and videos shown