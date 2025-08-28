$41.320.08
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM • 2830 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 34770 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 64550 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 64554 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 96956 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 71619 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 78784 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 202549 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 91040 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Death toll from the Russian strike on the capital continues to rise: already 17 victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2362 views

As a result of the Russian night attack on Kyiv on August 28, the death toll rose to 17. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble in the Darnytskyi district.

Death toll from the Russian strike on the capital continues to rise: already 17 victims

The number of fatalities from Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28 has increased to 17, and debris removal continues, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

17 dead. Rescuers continue to clear debris in Darnytskyi district.

- wrote Tkachenko.

According to him, in the capital "33 locations with consequences, rescuers involved in 18." "We have an anti-record - damage in all districts of the city," Tkachenko stated .

According to the State Emergency Service, psychologists provided assistance to 115 victims.

Firefighting helicopters involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv: new photos and videos shown28.08.25, 13:52 • 2592 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
