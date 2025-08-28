Death toll from the Russian strike on the capital continues to rise: already 17 victims
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian night attack on Kyiv on August 28, the death toll rose to 17. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble in the Darnytskyi district.
The number of fatalities from Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28 has increased to 17, and debris removal continues, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.
17 dead. Rescuers continue to clear debris in Darnytskyi district.
According to him, in the capital "33 locations with consequences, rescuers involved in 18." "We have an anti-record - damage in all districts of the city," Tkachenko stated .
According to the State Emergency Service, psychologists provided assistance to 115 victims.
