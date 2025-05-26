Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be celebrated on May 27: Zelenskyy signed a decree

In Ukraine, May 27 is established as the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy No. 346/2025 of May 26, writes UNN.

To establish in Ukraine the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is celebrated annually on May 27 - is stated in the text of the presidential decree.

Details

According to the decree published on the President's website, this happens, "honoring the courage and heroism of the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, manifested in the struggle for the freedom, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as with the aim of establishing new military traditions."

At the same time, the Presidential Decree of July 26, 2016 No. 311/2016 "On the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine", which established the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on July 29, is declared invalid.

This decree shall enter into force from the date of its publication.

