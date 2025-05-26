Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be celebrated on May 27: Zelenskyy signed a decree

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5524 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 15989 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 22173 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 36402 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 56913 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 65030 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 76187 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239548 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356435 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 394055 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
88%
747mm
Popular news

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 77746 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 73208 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 22660 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 38767 views

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

06:59 AM • 12713 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356435 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 394055 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 346569 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 437647 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 515388 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 138044 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239537 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 80857 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 75986 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 79069 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be celebrated on May 27: Zelenskyy signed a decree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set a new date for the celebration of the Day of Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From now on, it will be celebrated on May 27, instead of July 29.

Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be celebrated on May 27: Zelenskyy signed a decree

In Ukraine, May 27 is established as the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy No. 346/2025 of May 26, writes UNN.

To establish in Ukraine the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is celebrated annually on May 27

- is stated in the text of the presidential decree.

Details

According to the decree published on the President's website, this happens, "honoring the courage and heroism of the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, manifested in the struggle for the freedom, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as with the aim of establishing new military traditions."

At the same time, the Presidential Decree of July 26, 2016 No. 311/2016 "On the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine", which established the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on July 29, is declared invalid.

This decree shall enter into force from the date of its publication.

Zelensky replaced the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine09.05.24, 13:58 • 18652 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.50
Bitcoin
$109,663.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$2,567.47