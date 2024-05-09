Zelensky replaced the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhiy Lupanchuk from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed Oleksandr Trepak in his place, UNN reports, citing the relevant presidential decrees of May 9.

Details

"Dismiss Lupanchuk Serhiy Konstantinovich from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reads the decree .

At the same time, Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Trepak as commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"To appoint Oleksandr Serhiyovych Trepak as the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the second decree reads.

Addendum

Lupanchuk was appointed to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff as the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in November 2023.

Then Viktor Khorenko was dismissed from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the proposal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Oleksandr Trepak, a Hero of Ukraine, was the commander of the Kirovohrad 3rd Special Forces Regiment, later appointed Chief of Staff - Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.