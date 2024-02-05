The day of the erudite. What else can be celebrated on February 5

Today, on February 5, intellectually developed people in many countries of the world celebrate their unofficial holiday - the Day of the Erudite, UNN writes.

The word "erudition" in Latin means enlightenment, and an erudite is a well-educated person with a wealth of knowledge in various fields of science.

The main characteristic of a polymath is that he or she is interested in questions from various scientific fields. It's never too late to start studying a new, previously unknown science or learn a new profession.

In the early twentieth century, various IQ tests began to appear. According to them, most people score 100 points, 2.5% of the world's population exceeds 130 points, and only a select few (0.5%) have an intelligence level above 140 points, and they are considered geniuses and erudite.

Also, on February 5, all those with a sweet tooth can join the celebration of the World Nutella Day, launched in 2007.

In 1946, the Italian confectioner Pietro Ferrero decided to add hazelnuts to his chocolate bars. Later, he decided to sell the mixture of cocoa beans, hazelnuts, and candied fruit in the form of a paste, which in 1964 was called Nutella.

According to statistics, one can of Nutella is sold every 2.5 seconds in the world.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Agatha, who lived in Sicily in the third century.

Despite the fact that Christians were severely persecuted at the time, Agata decided from a young age to devote her life to serving the Lord and refused to marry.

One of her suitors, Senator Quintian, was so enraged that he ordered Agatha to be captured and her breasts cut off.

The girl was tortured for a long time and died of terrible wounds.

Today Agata, Makar, and Fedir celebrate their name days.