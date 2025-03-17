The court extended the detention of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz
The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the detention of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, until April 21, with the possibility of bail in the amount of more than 49 million hryvnias, UNN reports.
The SBU detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, for illegal enrichment during the war. The official purchased 4 BMW cars, real estate and did not declare assets worth more than $1 million.
New details have emerged in the case of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, exposed by the SBU. According to UNN sources in law enforcement agencies, in 2024, Druz traveled to Turkey twice, where he tried to buy a luxury three-story villa with a swimming pool for €650,000.
In January, Druz was sent into custody for 60 days. An alternative was set as a bail of 49 million 371 thousand hryvnias.