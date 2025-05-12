$41.550.04
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6636 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10461 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15269 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18287 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22838 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30505 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31713 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64216 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33742 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36612 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

The court changed the measure of restraint for People's Deputy Tyshchenko to house arrest at night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1592 views

The court changed the measure of restraint for Mykola Tyshchenko to house arrest at night until July 12. He is suspected of illegally detaining war veteran Dmytro Mazokha.

The court changed the measure of restraint for People's Deputy Tyshchenko to house arrest at night

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Dnipro has changed the measure of restraint for MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is suspected of illegally detaining Dmytro Mazokha, a war veteran and former fighter of the "Kraken" special unit. The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest at night until July 12.

This was reported to UNN journalist by Tyshchenko's lawyer Yevhen Solodko.

Details

According to Solodko, the court changed the measure of restraint for MP Mykola Tyshchenko to house arrest at night until July 12. Night house arrest will last from 21:00 to 06:00. Former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko was also sentenced to house arrest at night.

Addition

In March, the Babushkinskyi District Court of Dnipro extended the measure of restraint in the form of 24-hour house arrest for People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko and former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko, who are suspected of illegally detaining ex-serviceman Dmytro Mazokha, for another two months - until May 21.

Let us remind you

Tyshchenko and Pysarenko are accused of illegally detaining Dmytro Mazokha - a war veteran and former fighter of the "Kraken" special unit. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
