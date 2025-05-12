The court changed the measure of restraint for People's Deputy Tyshchenko to house arrest at night

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Dnipro has changed the measure of restraint for MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is suspected of illegally detaining Dmytro Mazokha, a war veteran and former fighter of the "Kraken" special unit. The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest at night until July 12.

This was reported to UNN journalist by Tyshchenko's lawyer Yevhen Solodko.

Details

According to Solodko, the court changed the measure of restraint for MP Mykola Tyshchenko to house arrest at night until July 12. Night house arrest will last from 21:00 to 06:00. Former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko was also sentenced to house arrest at night.

Addition

In March, the Babushkinskyi District Court of Dnipro extended the measure of restraint in the form of 24-hour house arrest for People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko and former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko, who are suspected of illegally detaining ex-serviceman Dmytro Mazokha, for another two months - until May 21.

Let us remind you

Tyshchenko and Pysarenko are accused of illegally detaining Dmytro Mazokha - a war veteran and former fighter of the "Kraken" special unit.