The court again postponed consideration of the appeal against the measure of restraint for Roman Hrynkevych

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has postponed to February 29 the consideration of the appeal of Roman Hrynkevych's defense against the decision on a preventive measure in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. This was reported to UNN by Hrynkevych's lawyer Andriy Hudzhal.

The trial was postponed to February 29. The judge is on sick leave - said the lawyer.

Previously

Hrynkevych's lawyer reportedthat the Kyiv Court of Appeal was to consider the appeal on February 15.

Context

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization were suspected of fraud in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list.

On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while trying to leave the country.

On the same day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17 and set bail at over UAH 500 million.