The Cook Islands have announced the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with China, which could exacerbate relations with New Zealand, with which they have constitutional ties. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The document was signed by the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown, and the head of the Chinese government, Li Keqiang, in Harbin.

The new agreement opens up opportunities for cooperation in trade, tourism, agriculture, ocean research, aquaculture, climate change infrastructure projects, and disaster preparedness. The Prime Minister of the Cook Islands emphasized that this agreement will contribute to the country's economic development and will benefit both the public and private sectors.

The decision to move closer to China has caused concern in Wellington, as New Zealand is closely monitoring Beijing's growing influence in the region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand said it would carefully analyze the agreement, taking into account its national interests and constitutional obligations to the Cook Islands.