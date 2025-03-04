Conditions of Ukrainian prisoners of war are getting better before the exchange - head of ‘Military Liberation’
Kyiv • UNN
International pressure is forcing Russia to improve the conditions of Ukrainian prisoners of war before the exchange. According to Natalia Yepifanova, the captives are being fed better and torture is being used less.
International pressure and reports of serious crimes by Russia against Ukrainian prisoners of war are helping to improve the conditions of military detention.
This was stated by the head of the public organization "Military Liberation" Natalia Yepifanova during a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.
Details
It seems that these are just words, mere calls to the Ukrainian community and the international community, and these are just reports of serious crimes committed by Russia against Ukrainian prisoners of war. But it works; these reports are effective. The guys who return from captivity report that those who are being prepared for exchange are being fed a little better, that torture is not being applied to them as much, and so on… This is not happening in all colonies, but in some, gradual improvements are taking place.
In particular, she added that those who hold Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia are beginning to realize that their actions constitute a war crime and that they will be pursued for it for the rest of their lives.
