What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The Church of Tithes in Kyiv can now be seen in augmented reality

The Church of Tithes in Kyiv can now be seen in augmented reality

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33179 views

A new information stand with augmented reality (AR) technology allows locals and visitors to Kyiv to see and interact with the historic Tithe Church in a digital format. The stand, located near the National Museum of History of Ukraine, contains information resources, audio guides, and links to 3D models of archaeological finds.

Read, see, and touch. A new information stand dedicated to the Church of the Tithes has appeared in Kyiv. From now on, Kyiv residents and guests of the capital can even touch the architectural monument in augmented reality. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, according to UNN.

A new information stand has been installed on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv near the National Museum of History of Ukraine, where you can read, see, and hear interesting information about the Tithe Church. And even touch it in augmented reality.

Details

The ministry said that in order to see the church in augmented reality, it is currently enough to scan the QR code on the information board with your smartphone.

Also, everyone will find a link to an audio guide that tells the story of the first stone church of Kievan Rus.

Museum to be larger: Lviv plans to restore Shukhevych Museum, which was damaged by enemy attack 01.01.24, 17:53 • 36134 views

In addition, the eMuseum team developed 3D copies of three crosses that were found during archaeological excavations at the site of the Tithe Church and are now stored at the National Museum of History.

It is noted that the initiator of this project is Dmytro Matiash, the founder of the eMuseum organization, which digitizes museum values and cultural heritage.

You can learn more about the Church of Tithes, its history, and see 3D models on discover.ua

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Culture

