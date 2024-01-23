The Church of Tithes in Kyiv can now be seen in augmented reality

Read, see, and touch. A new information stand dedicated to the Church of the Tithes has appeared in Kyiv. From now on, Kyiv residents and guests of the capital can even touch the architectural monument in augmented reality. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, according to UNN.

A new information stand has been installed on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv near the National Museum of History of Ukraine, where you can read, see, and hear interesting information about the Tithe Church. And even touch it in augmented reality. - the cultural ministry said.

Details

The ministry said that in order to see the church in augmented reality, it is currently enough to scan the QR code on the information board with your smartphone.

Also, everyone will find a link to an audio guide that tells the story of the first stone church of Kievan Rus.

In addition, the eMuseum team developed 3D copies of three crosses that were found during archaeological excavations at the site of the Tithe Church and are now stored at the National Museum of History.

It is noted that the initiator of this project is Dmytro Matiash, the founder of the eMuseum organization, which digitizes museum values and cultural heritage.

You can learn more about the Church of Tithes, its history, and see 3D models on discover.ua