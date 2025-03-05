The Chinese embassy in the USA stated that they are ready for any war if the American side desires it
Kyiv • UNN
The Chinese Embassy in the USA announced its readiness for any type of conflict if the American side seeks it. China also called on the USA for equal consultations regarding the fentanyl issue.
The PRC is ready for any type of war with the USA if the USA itself desires it, states the Chinese embassy in the USA on social media X, reports UNN.
If war is what the USA wants, whether it be a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we are ready to fight to the end,
The embassy also noted that if the USA really wants to solve the fentanyl problem, "it would be appropriate to consult with China, treating each other as equals."
Recall
US President Donald Trump confirmed that on March 4, a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico will come into effect. Additionally, an extra 10% fee is being imposed on goods from China.