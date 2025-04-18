The Cabinet will allocate UAH 830 million for the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9794 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24794 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44670 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50320 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89288 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83593 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138062 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52592 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125841 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81372 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9794 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60723 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124377 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138062 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125841 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9314 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12278 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13495 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38186 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52294 views
The Cabinet will allocate UAH 830 million for the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4502 views

The Cabinet will allocate UAH 830 million of subvention to the regions for the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions. Funds will be received by 15 communities, as well as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions.

The Cabinet will allocate UAH 830 million for the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate 830 million hryvnias in subsidies to the regions to continue the work on equipping shelters and safe conditions in educational institutions. 15 communities will receive funds, including Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

In two years, we have allocated a record 14 billion hryvnias for shelters in schools. Today, we are allocating 830 million hryvnias in subsidies to the regions to continue the work on equipping shelters and safe conditions in educational institutions. Funds will be received by 15 communities, as well as the regional budgets of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions 

- said Shmyhal.

Addition

The government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, announced that the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 829 million 245.663 thousand hryvnias from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of a public investment project to create safe conditions in institutions providing general secondary education (arrangement of shelters), in particular military (naval, military-sports) lyceums, lyceums with enhanced military-physical training, in 2025.

Let us remind you

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, stated that Ukraine is building underground schools with everything necessary for learning during the war. These will be fully functional schools with shelters, classrooms and dining areas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsEducation
