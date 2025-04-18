The Cabinet will allocate UAH 830 million for the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet will allocate UAH 830 million of subvention to the regions for the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions. Funds will be received by 15 communities, as well as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions.
In two years, we have allocated a record 14 billion hryvnias for shelters in schools. Today, we are allocating 830 million hryvnias in subsidies to the regions to continue the work on equipping shelters and safe conditions in educational institutions. Funds will be received by 15 communities, as well as the regional budgets of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions
The government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, announced that the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 829 million 245.663 thousand hryvnias from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of a public investment project to create safe conditions in institutions providing general secondary education (arrangement of shelters), in particular military (naval, military-sports) lyceums, lyceums with enhanced military-physical training, in 2025.
The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, stated that Ukraine is building underground schools with everything necessary for learning during the war. These will be fully functional schools with shelters, classrooms and dining areas.