The Cabinet of Ministers wants to allow prisoners to travel outside the colony for short periods of time: what are the conditions
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a bill allowing prisoners to make short-term visits in case of death or serious illness of their relatives. The duration of the visit is up to 7 days for certain categories of prisoners, and up to 1 day for others.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a bill that provides for the possibility of short-term trips outside the colony for prisoners in the event of the death or serious illness of a close relative. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .
Details
The draft law proposes to establish that in case of death or serious illness of a close relative that threatens the patient's life, convicts held in minimum security correctional facilities with light conditions, social rehabilitation units of minimum security correctional facilities with general conditions of detention and social rehabilitation units of medium security correctional facilities and educational colonies are allowed short-term trips outside the colony on the territory of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territory, for a period not exceeding two months
Such persons will be able to travel to their destination and back on their own.
He noted that other convicts are allowed short-term trips outside the penal colony on the territory of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territory, for a period not exceeding one day, not including the time required for a round trip (not more than three days). Such convicts will be guarded by the colony guards.
The costs of the colony related to the provision of short-term visits to the convicts are paid by the convicts, their relatives or other persons
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law that will allow to release prisoners from serving their sentences in case of military service. For the second reading, the lawmakers took into account the provisions that would prevent people convicted of corruption and serious crimes from applying for early release.