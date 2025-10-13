The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has shortened the 2025-2026 heating season. This is reported by UNN with reference to the government resolution.

Details

Resolution No. 1267 of October 8, 2025, amends the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of July 19, 2022, No. 812 "On Approval of the Regulation on Imposing Special Obligations on Natural Gas Market Entities to Ensure Public Interests in the Functioning of the Natural Gas Market Regarding the Peculiarities of Natural Gas Supply to Heat Energy Producers and Budgetary Institutions."

Previously, the heating period was from October 15, 2025, to April 15, 2026. Now, the Cabinet of Ministers has shortened the heating period to the time from November 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Cabinet of Ministers will adopt a resolution on maintaining a fixed price for natural gas for household consumers.