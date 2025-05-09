The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules for payments to families of deceased soldiers and persons with disabilities

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has updated the procedure for providing state aid to families of deceased soldiers and persons with disabilities, providing for new grounds for the appointment and loss of payments, as well as simplifying certain procedures. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet is changing the rules of payments for families of deceased soldiers and persons with disabilities - the message says.

In particular, a new basis has been added to Resolution No. 740. This refers to the cancellation of the act record of death or a court decision to recognize a living person who was previously considered missing.

Also, according to the changes, Resolution No. 336 prohibits renunciation of assistance on behalf of children under 18 years of age, as well as incapacitated persons, if they are entitled to payments.

In addition, a mechanism for voluntary return of received financial assistance to the budget has been established.

A mechanism for returning financial assistance to the budget in case of error or change of status is provided. This is оформлюється according to the recipient's application (Resolution No. 336 and No. 62) - writes Honcharenko.

According to Resolution No. 336, extraordinary payments for persons with group I disabilities will now be made out of turn, regardless of the date of application. In addition, assistance can be obtained even without state registration of death, if there is a court decision declaring a person dead or missing.

And for cases when a person is not recognized as dead immediately - up to three years are provided for making payments.

Procedure for submitting applications

each adult family member submits an application in person;

for children and incapacitated persons - representatives or parents.

Applications can be submitted by mail or through service centers.

Documents for submission

The application must be accompanied by:

certificate of a family member of the deceased;

death certificate or court decision.

Assistance is provided in order of priority according to the date of receipt of documents, except for persons with group I disabilities (No. 336) - the message says.

