The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules for payments to families of deceased soldiers and persons with disabilities

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

749mm
Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules for payments to families of deceased soldiers and persons with disabilities

Kyiv

The government has updated the procedure for providing assistance to families of deceased soldiers and persons with disabilities, amending the grounds for assigning payments and simplifying procedures. A mechanism for returning funds to the budget is also provided.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has updated the procedure for providing state aid to families of deceased soldiers and persons with disabilities, providing for new grounds for the appointment and loss of payments, as well as simplifying certain procedures. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet is changing the rules of payments for families of deceased soldiers and persons with disabilities

- the message says.

In particular, a new basis has been added to Resolution No. 740. This refers to the cancellation of the act record of death or a court decision to recognize a living person who was previously considered missing.

Also, according to the changes, Resolution No. 336 prohibits renunciation of assistance on behalf of children under 18 years of age, as well as incapacitated persons, if they are entitled to payments.

In addition, a mechanism for voluntary return of received financial assistance to the budget has been established.

A mechanism for returning financial assistance to the budget in case of error or change of status is provided. This is оформлюється according to the recipient's application (Resolution No. 336 and No. 62)

- writes Honcharenko.

According to Resolution No. 336, extraordinary payments for persons with group I disabilities will now be made out of turn, regardless of the date of application. In addition, assistance can be obtained even without state registration of death, if there is a court decision declaring a person dead or missing.

And for cases when a person is not recognized as dead immediately - up to three years are provided for making payments.

Procedure for submitting applications

  • each adult family member submits an application in person;
    • for children and incapacitated persons - representatives or parents.

      Applications can be submitted by mail or through service centers.

      Documents for submission

      The application must be accompanied by:

      • certificate of a family member of the deceased;
        • death certificate or court decision.

          Assistance is provided in order of priority according to the date of receipt of documents, except for persons with group I disabilities (No. 336) - the message says.

          Let us remind you

          President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a law, which proposes to increase payments from UAH 1.9 million to UAH 15 million for families of civilians who died defending Ukraine in the period from February-March 2022.

          Alina Volianska

          Alina Volianska

          SocietyWarNews from social networks
          Oleksiy Goncharenko
          Telegram
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Ukraine
