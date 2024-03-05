The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision to raise funds from the IBRD and Canada

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decree that will open up the possibility of obtaining a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the amount of $ 1.5 billion. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

It was recognized as expedient to attract a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the implementation of the systemic project "Fundamentals of Growth" Development Policy Support Loan in the amount of USD 1.5 billion. The draft letter of the Government of Ukraine to the World Bank on development policy was approved - Melnychuk wrote.

He also said that a decision has been made to make public external borrowings in 2024 by attracting a loan from Canada.

The main conditions for public external borrowings in 2024 by attracting a loan from Canada have been approved. The borrowing will be made for a total amount not exceeding CAD 2 billion - Melnychuk said.

At a government meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that one of the main tasks for the Government is to further strengthen Ukraine's economy.

We already have a roadmap. These are projects that we are discussing with our partners and that have already been filled with details. We are working intensively with our allies to create a large credit line for Ukraine's recovery and integration with the EU for 5 years at 0%. These are funds for construction, repair, logistics, education, etc - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Ukraine expects to receive €4.5 billion from the EU and $900 million from the IMF in March .