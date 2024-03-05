$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 22537 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 78343 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54266 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 237460 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208449 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182568 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 225287 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250266 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156157 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371861 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26377 views

01:12 PM • 78243 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 237350 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 190386 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208365 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision to raise funds from the IBRD and Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32204 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution allowing Ukraine to receive a USD 1.5 billion loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision to raise funds from the IBRD and Canada

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decree that will open up the possibility of obtaining a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the amount of $ 1.5 billion. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

It was recognized as expedient to attract a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the implementation of the systemic project "Fundamentals of Growth" Development Policy Support Loan in the amount of USD 1.5 billion. The draft letter of the Government of Ukraine to the World Bank on development policy was approved

- Melnychuk wrote.

He also said that a decision has been made to make public external borrowings in 2024 by attracting a loan from Canada.

The main conditions for public external borrowings in 2024 by attracting a loan from Canada have been approved. The borrowing will be made for a total amount not exceeding CAD 2 billion

- Melnychuk said.

At a government meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that one of the main tasks for the Government is to further strengthen Ukraine's economy.

We already have a roadmap. These are projects that we are discussing with our partners and that have already been filled with details. We are working intensively with our allies to create a large credit line for Ukraine's recovery and integration with the EU for 5 years at 0%. These are funds for construction, repair, logistics, education, etc

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Ukraine expects to receive €4.5 billion from the EU and $900 million from the IMF in March .

